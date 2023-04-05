Home

Visitors Tease Caged Lion, Its Retaliation Is Worth Billion Likes: Watch

Visitors to a zoo have to follow a set of codes of behavior.

The most popular animal in any zoo is arguably the big cat.

Lion’s Video: Many of us are very fond of animals, birds, and other forms of wildlife and never leave out any chance to watch them whether on the television or on a safari. Then we have the zoological parks, also called zoos, where we can watch the animals. The most popular animal in any zoo is arguably the big cat. They include tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, panthers, and pandas.

Visitors to a zoo have to follow a set of codes of behavior so that the animals do not get disturbed or irritated by their acts. The video we are sharing shows a fully-grown lion with a thick mane and is lodged inside a small cage. The voices of a few visitors talking to the lion can be heard. In its reply, the lion turns around and sprays them with its urine.

The video is shared on Twitter by Videos You Scroll Internet For @ScrollVideos.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/maFkppj2DJ — Videos You Scroll Internet For (@ScrollVideos) April 4, 2023

It is so depressing and sad to see such a beautiful and majestic animal confined to such a small cage. The reason is the human desire to have full control over every other being and to earn as much profit as possible even by causing distress to others.

The way we have encroached on the natural habitat of animals and birds is nothing less than criminal. Now they are hardly left with a place where they can live in peace the way they should.

