Shimla: In a heart-warming incident, police personnel in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday helped a pregnant woman safely deliver her baby in a hospital after finding the vehicle of her family stranded in snow-laden road 15 km uphill from the state capital. Due to snowfall, most of the roads are blocked and vehicles are not plying in Shimla district.

"In these circumstances, Shimla Police has rescued a delivery case (Shivangi, wife of Ashwani of Anu village in Theog tehsil in Shimla district from Tarapur near Mashobra) and dropped her to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla," Shimla Police said in tweet.

Shimla and its surroundings have been experiencing snow since Saturday night, the season's heaviest. Areas near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda and popular tourist resorts of Manali and Dalhousie are covered in a thick blanket of snow, resulting long traffic gridlocks adding to the problem of the commuters, mainly locals.