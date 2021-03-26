New Delhi: A massive container ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal is still stuck there, with no sign that it’s moving any time soon. The ship, called the Ever Given, became horizontally wedged in the waterway following heavy winds on Wednesday. As a result, the container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam. Notably, the Suez Canal links the Mediterranean with the Red Sea and shipping lanes to Asia, making it one of the most important waterways in the world. Many tug boats are now tirelessly working to refloat the ship, and diggers on the ground have been removing sand from where it is wedged into the side of the canal bank. Also Read - Suez Canal Could Be Blocked For Weeks; All-Indian Crew of Ever Given Container Ship Safe

As concerted efforts to dislodge the container ship is still underway, people on social media are wondering how to solve this complex issue. Just like any other trending topic, this complex issue has also given people ample opportunity for some hilarious memes. Some are using the blocked giant ship as a metaphor for their everyday problems. Meanwhile, some are having a laugh looking at images of a tiny excavator sent to help free the blockade.

Check out some of the memes doing round the internet here:

This reminds me of projects I've worked on. Project manager – I need a 200,000 tonne ship moved by the end of the day Me – can I have adequate resourcing? Project Manager – you can have two workers and a tiny digger and I'm not paying overtime!#SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/FUYKr1Nw6a — Iain Maciver Todd (@iainmacivertodd) March 24, 2021

When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc — Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021

Cat Vibing To Ievan Polkka in front of the #EverGiven ship blocking the #SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/yFvfiwDR8W — Kallang Wave (@Kallang22) March 25, 2021

If you think youre having a bad day, spare a thought for the helmsman who somehow managed to stick his giantass ship sideways into the goddamn Suez Canal & blocked it into literal gridlock & is currently costing every seafaring nation of Earth like millions of dollars every hour pic.twitter.com/DIWAxwctXa — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) March 24, 2021

This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

People have even created entire Twitter pages named – Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal and MS Ever Given.

Many said that the blockade reminded about the ‘pivot’ scene from FRIENDS.

Here are some more hilarious memes:

Still figuring out how to get it out of here… 🙄#suezcanel pic.twitter.com/jfP8EzLggj — فسيفساء (@zulmatkhana) March 25, 2021

How your Amazon order is now being transported #SuezBLOCKED pic.twitter.com/4gDVzJ7aiu — valerieburnett (@mathnrd) March 25, 2021

the situation in the Suez Canal has escalated pic.twitter.com/a5UVNmuGe7 — James Grebey (@jgrebes) March 25, 2021

The enormous cargo carrier is more than 1,300 feet long, about 193 feet wide and weighs more than 200,000 tons. The massive disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. According to CBC, about a million barrels of oil pass through the canal on a normal day, and the backlog of delayed deliveries is already causing the price of oil to spike.