Google doodle today: Google is today celebrating the iconic Hollywood child star, actor, singer, dancer and diplomat 'Little Miss Miracle' Shirley Temple with an animated doodle. June 9 marks the anniversary of the 2015 date that the historical museum in her hometown of Santa Monica, California, named 'Love, Shirley Temple', a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia was opened.

The animated doodle features Shirley Temple as a diplomat, an award-winning actor and as a young dancing girl.

Shirley Jane Temple was born on April 23, 1928 in Santa Monica, California, and began dance classes at the tender age of three. With her signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls, and strong work ethic, she captivated the nation when she landed a role in the 1934 toe-tapping musical “Stand Up And Cheer.”

Temple starred in a dozen films in 1934 alone, including “Bright Eyes,” where she performed what became one of her most famous routines “On the Good Ship Lollipop.” Gradually, she became was one of the most popular actors in American cinema and even became the first child star to receive an Academy Award at just six years old! Temple helped millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood’s top box office draw.

In 1942, Temple’s popularity soared yet again with “Junior Miss,” a radio sitcom about a teenage girl growing up in New York City. She continued to star in films throughout her teenage years, and at 22, she retired from the movie industry as a Hollywood icon.

With a lifelong devotion to improving the lives of others, Temple was appointed as a representative of the U.S. to the United Nations in 1969. Her career in politics included her dedicated environmentalism, representing her nation in 1972 at the U.N. Conference on the Human Environment. In recognition of her diplomatic achievements, which included an ambassadorship to Ghana and becoming the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department, she was appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer in 1988. She died on February 10, 2014, aged 85, at her home in California.

Speaking about the Google Doodle and her legacy, her granddaughter Teresa Caltabiano said, “At the heart of everything was her family. We were blessed to know her, her love, her courage, and her strength. She is still deeply loved and truly missed, and we treasure our memories of her.”