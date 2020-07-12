Punjab Police on Sunday arrested Shiv Sena (Taksali) chief Sudhir Suri over a viral video clip allegedly denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups, after a nearly 1,300-km chase that ended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh News: Special Puja For Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan in Ujjain

Two police teams, comprising 11 personnel of Amritsar (Rural), arrested Suri, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, adding a manhunt had been launched for him after the release of a video with alleged derogatory remarks against women, followed by a Facebook video in which he had subsequently claimed that the objectionable video clip was a voiceover by some other person using his name. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Here is What Vikas Dubey Did Before He Got Arrested From Ujjain

The DGP said on July 8, after the first video went viral and was heavily criticised both in India and abroad, the police in Amritsar had booked Suri under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - 'Not Right to Question Police': Ex-Ally Shiv Sena Backs BJP Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

Despite Suri’s denial of any involvement in the objectionable video clip that had appeared on social media, the DGP said he had ordered a massive manhunt against the suspect.

Gupta said he had also directed an investigation to get the clip examined though the Forensic Science Laboratory at the earliest.

Subsequent investigations revealed that fearing arrest, Suri could have fled to Indore, said the DGP, saying the operation was successfully conducted in coordination with Madhya Pradesh Police.

The DGP said he personally spoke to Vivek Johri, his counterpart in Madhya Pradesh, at the time of the dispatch of the two police teams to Indore.

The teams drove non-stop for 21 hours to reach Indore, where Suri was caught.

Punjab Police is now moving for bail cancellation requests before the judicial courts concerned in cases where Suri has already been bailed out earlier.

The DGP said there was a zero-tolerance policy against any individuals or organisations trying to incite communal hatred and fan communal passions through their speeches, statements, writings, posts on social media platforms, etc.

He said Punjab Police was highly sensitive towards dignity, safety and security of women and would take strict action, as per law, against anyone showing women in bad light.