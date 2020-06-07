A hard pill to digest but truth be told, Bollywood star Sonu Sood is not everyone’s hero despite his selfless efforts of arranging for migrants’ travel back home during the lockdown and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s recent criticism was proof of the same. Writing in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Rajya Sabha MP sarcastically referred to the Punjab-born actor as a Mahatma and alleged that the latter made it look as if the Maharashtra government was doing nothing. Also Read - Kashmiri Woman in NIA Custody Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delhi Court Directs Agency to Admit Her to LNJP Hospital

Raut even accused Sood saying, "Sonu Sood is a good actor. There is a different director for movies, the work he has done is good but there is a possibility that there is a political director behind it." While Maharashtra continues to be the worst COVID-19 affected state in India with an alarming rise in cases of coronavirus, the netizens took to their respective handles on Twitter to mercilessly troll Raut.

While one user wrote, "SONU SOOD DID THIS BECAUSE YOUR GOVT FAILED. so, your failure is the primary reason behind this. think about that as well (sic)", another tweeted, "Instead of thanking @SonuSood for doing his work, Shiv Sena is busy attacking the innocent actor for his services. Vinaash kaale viprit buddhi at its best. Shame on your thinking……(sic)" and yet another lashed, "Really, Shiv Sena, like really? You are mocking Sonu Sood for helping poor migrants? Because it shifted the limelight from you to him? How many actors would even take a notice of common man's plight? How many of your leaders would pay from their own pockets to help anyone? Shame (sic)."

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

SONU SOOD DID THIS BECAUSE YOUR GOVT FAILED. so, your failure is the primary reason behind this. think about that as well. https://t.co/OPZUCfRnAx — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) June 7, 2020

Instead of thanking @SonuSood for doing his work, Shiv Sena is busy attacking the innocent actor for his services. Vinaash kaale viprit buddhi at its best.

Shiv Sena

Sonu Sood#shivsena #SonuSood

Shame on your thinking…… — Shashank Singh (@BeingShashank26) June 7, 2020

Really, Shiv Sena, like really? You are mocking Sonu Sood for helping poor migrants? Because it shifted the limelight from you to him? How many actors would even take a notice of common man’s plight? How many of your leaders would pay from their own pockets to help anyone? Shame. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) June 7, 2020

People criticising sonu sood for helping migrants to reach their home while the ruling party can do much better than what they doing now. Sonu sood pic.twitter.com/ipMdqojZfr — Pőppőyeę (@poppoyee) June 7, 2020

Shiv Sena is doing its best work to Control CoronaVirus & Migrant crisis. The safest state in the entire World. To continue its best work, Shiv Sena is criticizing Sonu Sood for his Social work Bollywood as usual takes “The Right” side & stand with truth by NOT supporting Sood — $@|!|® (@Birlawasi) June 7, 2020

Why can’t Sanjay Raut Sena MP appreciate what Sonu Sood has done for migrants. May be he lost his senses. Helping needy is wrong? It shows that he and his party have failed in their administration. 😫 — V.Satyaprasad (@VSatyaprasad4) June 7, 2020

If Sonu Sood was controlled by BJP he would have been helping cows not humans. #ShivSena — Lifeisdevelopment (@imdeveshdutta) June 7, 2020

He did not discriminate between a Hindu or a Muslim like you guys do. When the night was darkest and all of you abandoned the migrants it was him they looked to. #ShameOnYOuSanjayRaut @SonuSood the nation stands with you

‘Sonu Sood has political directors https://t.co/e39ThPiD3n — Akash Anurag Jha (@AkashAnuragJha1) June 7, 2020

The Government of Maharashtra has failed miserably. So when a person like Sonu Sood, does something good, they are unable to digest. — RK Raghunath (@RKRaghunath4) June 7, 2020

Acting?? Listen people are now safely with their families now. So don’t mock his actions where the govt failed. Where u can hear news now that people are walking home and getting killed on roads by trucks? Cz Sonu Sood sent them home safely . He did Govt work for u for free. — Varsha’s Slate (@rainy_spirit) June 7, 2020

The actor has won millions of hearts across India for not just arranging buses for the migrant workers in Mumbai to go to their respective hometowns but also for airlifting girls working in Kerala and send them to their native home in Odisha while also funding the flight to send labourers in Uttarakhand back to their home state. Notably, Raut’s Mahatma jibe was with reference to the actor’s recent meet with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, during which the Governor had called him Mahatma Sood, praising him for his work.