A hard pill to digest but truth be told, Bollywood star Sonu Sood is not everyone's hero despite his selfless efforts of arranging for migrants' travel back home during the lockdown and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's recent criticism was proof of the same. Writing in the party's mouthpiece Saamana, the Rajya Sabha MP sarcastically referred to the Punjab-born actor as a Mahatma and alleged that the latter made it look as if the Maharashtra government was doing nothing.
Raut even accused Sood saying, "Sonu Sood is a good actor. There is a different director for movies, the work he has done is good but there is a possibility that there is a political director behind it." While Maharashtra continues to be the worst COVID-19 affected state in India with an alarming rise in cases of coronavirus, the netizens took to their respective handles on Twitter to mercilessly troll Raut.
While one user wrote, "SONU SOOD DID THIS BECAUSE YOUR GOVT FAILED. so, your failure is the primary reason behind this. think about that as well (sic)", another tweeted, "Instead of thanking @SonuSood for doing his work, Shiv Sena is busy attacking the innocent actor for his services. Vinaash kaale viprit buddhi at its best. Shame on your thinking……(sic)" and yet another lashed, "Really, Shiv Sena, like really? You are mocking Sonu Sood for helping poor migrants? Because it shifted the limelight from you to him? How many actors would even take a notice of common man's plight? How many of your leaders would pay from their own pockets to help anyone? Shame (sic)."
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
The actor has won millions of hearts across India for not just arranging buses for the migrant workers in Mumbai to go to their respective hometowns but also for airlifting girls working in Kerala and send them to their native home in Odisha while also funding the flight to send labourers in Uttarakhand back to their home state. Notably, Raut’s Mahatma jibe was with reference to the actor’s recent meet with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, during which the Governor had called him Mahatma Sood, praising him for his work.