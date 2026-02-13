Home

‘Shiva Shivam’ by Korean singer Aoora on Maha Shivratri becomes internet’s hot property | Watch viral video

The Korean singer has come up with 'Shiva Shivam' as a tribute to Lord Shiva ahead of Maha Shivratri 2026. Scroll down to watch the video.

Image: Instagram @aoora69 (videograb)

Viral News: From different religions to cultures, it’s rightly said that music holds the power to unite everyone. Just when Maha Shivratri 2026 is around the corner, a video of the popular Korean singer Aoora has gone viral. The video features him singing the new song, ‘Shiva Shivam’, ahead of Shivratri. The singer not only shared a glimpse of the video but also expressed gratitude for his journey in India. You can watch the viral video here.

Korean singer Aoora sings ‘Shiva Shivam’

The famous Korean singer Aoora has come up with ‘Shiva Shivam’ as a tribute to Lord Shiva ahead of Maha Shivratri 2026. The viral video has struck a chord online, as he writes in the caption, “This is not a song but a prayer which I hope will reach everyone’s heart.” He also dedicated the song to everyone who has helped him in his journey in India.

Viral video

The video was shared with the caption, “Today marks the third anniversary of my arrival in India!

I remember how I felt when I first arrived in Delhi, and then I traveled to Mumbai and many other places in India, gaining so many experiences and receiving so much love. I’m grateful to God for all of it, and I want to learn even more. I want to dedicate this song to everyone who has been a part of my journey…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Shivratri is coming soon”, and another wrote, “Wow! This is lovely.”

Many people in the comment section have dropped red hearts showing their support for him.

