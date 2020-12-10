Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is now a proud grandfather ad his son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became proud parents to a baby boy. “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” a statement from the family read. Also Read - Mumbai's 'Biggest' Drug Dealer Detained by NCB; 5 Kgs of Malana Cream, Ecstasy Tablets, Opium Seized

An Ambani family spokesperson added that Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents.

The couple tied the knot in March last year in a star-studded affair in Mumbai.