In a bizarre incident, more than 50 children aged between 10 and 12 years were made to drink salapa (local country liquor), in Malkangiri district of Odisha to prevent them from contracting coronavirus. Amid fake news and misinformation prevalent about Covid-19, locals of this village also believe that the consumption of liquor will prevent the children from contracting Covid-19 as it has alcohol in it!

The shocking incident happened at a marriage function in the village a few days back where the children were served the fermented sap, a heady brew after the advice of elders.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media triggering outrage and criticism. More so, in the video, locals can also be seen floating social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

Despite relentless efforts to spread awareness about #COVID19, superstitions about the virus still rule interior pockets in #Odisha. An incident from Malkangiri where children were seen consuming country-made 'salap liquor' to prevent SARS-nCoV infection is a testimony to it. pic.twitter.com/qAsRVRvLkm — OTV (@otvnews) July 21, 2020

After the video emerged, District child protection officer Narayan Das said that he reached out to the villagers and advisied them against the practice of feeding alcohol to children.

“The issue has been taken up with the village elders. Serving liquor to children in the name of tradition or COVID is not advisable. The excise department has also started an investigation into the incident,” Das said.

Earlier, in a similar superstitious act, a sorcerer allegedly thrashed an ailing woman and fed her pig excreta cure her of an ailment.