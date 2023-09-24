Home

SHOCKER: UP Man Gets Wife Married To Lover In Bollywood-Esque Twist

Akash said he was never able to forget her even after she wedded another man and the two often talked on the phone in secret whenever she had the chance.

The woman's husband got the lovers married.

UP Viral News: In a bizarre yet heart-warming scenario straight out of a Bollywood movie, a man in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh got his wife married to her lover after he found out about her affair. The couple had been married for a little over a year, however, the husband had no clue about her wife’s affair with her boyfriend, Akash Shah, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar.

According to reports, on Friday night, the woman’s boyfriend arrived at her husband’s house to meet her but was thrashed after he was caught by her in-laws and locals. Upon being interrogated by the woman’s in-laws, Akash revealed that he and the woman have been in love for over two years but her parents got her married to another man because he was unemployed and penniless.

It was also reported that two months ago, the woman had gone to her maternal home for two days and later refused to return to her in-laws’ house, following which a meeting was held between her parents and in-laws. They were able to persuade her to go back to her husband but on Friday night, the affair only came to light when Akash was caught trying to sneak into her in-laws’ house in a bid to meet his girlfriend.

The lovers were caught romancing by the woman’s in-laws and locals who then thrashed Akash. However, when the husband came to know about his wife’s affair, he did something totally unexpected, when instead of being furious at the situation, he decided to unite the lovebirds by getting them married.

Wife pleads husband

After the affair came to light, the wife fell at her husband’s feet and pleaded her to let her go with her lover, and unexpectedly enough, the man agreed and got the lovers married.

A police official said, the husband obtained consent from both families and took his wife and her boyfriend to local temple where he got the married. The man then sent them off on the same motorcycle on which boyfriend had arrived to Deoria.

The bizarre love story bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of the 1999 Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan-starrer ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Only difference is that in this case, the woman begged her husband to let her go with her lover.

