Quzhou: In a shocking development, Chinese TikTok star, Xiao Qiumei died after falling from a 160-foot crane while recording a video in Quzhou, China. 23-year-old Xiao, who was a crane operator by profession, was reportedly filming a livestream video inside a crane cabin before plunging to her death.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Fall Off Swing on The Edge of 6000-Ft Cliff, Scary Video Will Shock You | Watch

According to The Sun, switnesses saw Xiao fall to the ground with her phone still in her hand on June 20 at around 5:40 p.m. when most of her co-workers went home. The phone was “still in her hand while she crashed to the ground,” The Sun reported. Her family confirmed her death, stating that she fell as a result of a misstep and not because of an internet stunt.

A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing the influencer filming herself minutes before falling down from the nearly 160 feet crane, SportsKeeda reported. After a few minutes, the camera suddenly drops down and cuts to blurry footage of the crane equipment.

With more than 100,000 followers on the platform, Xiao Qiumei was one of the most popular content creators and TikTok artists in China. She went by the username @Xiaoquimei in the Chinese version of TikTok known as Douyin. A mother of two, she regularly shared videos of her daily life and profession with her followers. Her dance videos also were a huge hit on the platform. The news has left her fans shattered who are mourning her death and pouring condolences.

Earlier, 32-year-old Sofia Cheung of Hong Kong, died from a fall on July 10 while taking an Instagram selfie near a waterfall.