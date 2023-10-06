Shocking Video: Backpackers Narrowly Escape E-Bike Battery Explosion In Sydney Hostel

Home

A CCTV camera captured the dramatic moment when an e-bike battery exploded at a Sydney tourist hostel, triggering a massive fire that engulfed the multi-story building. The shocking event led to the immediate evacuation of over 70 backpackers from the building.

E-Bike Explosion In Sydney Hostel: A shocking incident has emerged from Sydney in which two people miraculously escaped severe burn injuries when the battery of an e-bike exploded in a hostel building. The explosion was so intense that it engulfed the entire room where the e-bike was kept. The video of the incident has garnered attention and gone viral on the internet.

The CCTV clip shows two backpackers exiting their room at the Mad Monkey Downtown Backpackers hostel when a fireball suddenly erupts through the doorway, caused by the explosion of the e-bike’s lithium-ion battery.

E-Bike Explosion: Watch The Video Here

Two backpackers made a lucky escape from a Lithium-ion battery fireball at a hostel in Darlinghurst, Sydney this morning. It’s believed an e-bike exploded. Learn about battery safety here: https://t.co/vWejAIwUNu pic.twitter.com/zJGf184KuS — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 4, 2023

The two backpackers narrowly escaped the explosion, but the resulting fire rapidly spread, engulfing the hallway and necessitating the evacuation of everyone in the hostel. Both men urgently fled to safety and sought assistance at the nearby Kings Cross Police Station. One of the men, in his twenties, sustained minor burns on his leg and was subsequently transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for further treatment.

According to a statement from the FRNSW (Fire and Rescue New South Wales), 22 firefighters and six fire trucks were dispatched to Darlinghurst Road, the location where the fire originated. The firefighters arrived promptly and managed to extinguish the blaze, but significant damage had already occurred to the building.

Experts from FRNSW’s Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) are collaborating with NSW Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is believed that a faulty e-bike battery was the cause of the explosion.

