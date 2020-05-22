Jaipur: India’s Covid-19 lockdown has turned into one of the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times, with millions of migrant workers stranded in cities across India battling hunger. Also Read - Struggle Against Hunger: Heartbreaking Video Shows Starving Migrants Fighting for Biscuits In Bihar's Katihar | Watch

Now, a shocking video highlighting the extent of this hunger and desperation, has emerged on social media which shows a starving man allegedly eating a dead dog on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The video was captured by a person named Pradhuman Singh Naruka, who on his way to Delhi noticed a migrant worker feeding on the body of the dead animal.

“This man is eating dog meat on the road,” he narrates in the video.