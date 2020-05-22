Jaipur: India’s Covid-19 lockdown has turned into one of the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times, with millions of migrant workers stranded in cities across India battling hunger. Also Read - Struggle Against Hunger: Heartbreaking Video Shows Starving Migrants Fighting for Biscuits In Bihar's Katihar | Watch
Now, a shocking video highlighting the extent of this hunger and desperation, has emerged on social media which shows a starving man allegedly eating a dead dog on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
The video was captured by a person named Pradhuman Singh Naruka, who on his way to Delhi noticed a migrant worker feeding on the body of the dead animal.
“This man is eating dog meat on the road,” he narrates in the video.
“You don’t have food to eat? What are you eating? You will die!” he shouts at the man and asks him to wait by the side of the road. He then approaches him and provides him with food and water.
He further narrates in the video: “I saw this man eating an animal that might have died on the road when I was on my way to Delhi. If you see a person on your way please help them and share this video with the government as much as you can.”
