Hard to digest the news even as we type it, a COVID-19 patient died in a hospital in Rajasthan‘s Kota district not because of the coronavirus or lack of ventilator but due to his own family’s negligence. Whether he would have survived the virus or not, we will never know as the reckless members of his family themselves disconnected the ventilator’s plug which was supporting the patient. Also Read - Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Health Minister Shifted to ICU, to be Administered Plasma Therapy

Bizarre as it might sound, they did it to ridiculously turn on the cooler amid sultry June weather. The incident occurred on June 15 in the Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital (MBS) hospital where the family members had come to meet the COVID-19 patient and had switched on the cooler which they had brought from outside. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones List: COVID-19 Hotspots Rise to 191 | Details Here

The ventilator worked for some time on the battery, only to collapse later and turn the patient critical. On being intimated about the patient’s deteriorating health, the doctors tried their best to revive him but unfortunately could not save his life. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Put on Oxygen Support as Condition Deteriorates, Amit Shah 'Prays' For Speedy Recovery

Instead, they were attacked by the family members which made them briefly boycott work. A report in IANS stated that doctor Varun who was on duty, submitted a written complaint to the officials against the patients’ relatives, alleging that they misbehaved with the staff and other resident doctors.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Naveen Saxena told the news agency, “We have set up the committee to investigate the incident based on the primary information. The committee includes deputy superintendent of the hospital, nursing superintendent and CMO. We will look into the matter and then shall explore further action for a need to go to the police.”