Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a pregnant 22-year-old woman was forced to give birth to her baby while standing in a queue for Covid-19 test on Monday. As per The Times of India, the hospital staff at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) refused to admit her till she cleared the coronavirus test. Also Read - Woman Travelling in Shramik Special Train Complains of Labour Pain, Delivers Baby Girl

When the woman named Palak arrived at the hospital along with her husband, she was already in labour, however, despite that, she was asked to go to the triage area where Covid-19 tests are done through the TruNat machine.

Experiencing intense labour pains, she could barely stand and when her amniotic sac ruptured, she collapsed and delivered the baby on the spot. After she gave birth, commotion and panic spread in the premises, following which the medical staff shifted the woman and the newborn to a ward.

Her husband, Raman Dixit, who is a daily wager, told reporters that Palak was nine months pregnant and labour pains started on Monday after which he rushed her to the hospital.

After the unfortunate incident, the institute has ordered an investigation into the incident and a faculty member and two senior and two junior residents of the obstetrics and gynecology department have been asked to go off duty.

“However, staff in the emergency ward of gynecology did not admit her saying that as per protocol, she first needed to undergo a Covid-19 test. The test costs Rs 1,500 and I was not carrying so much cash. I made my wife stand along with a relative in the queue for the Covid-19 test and went home to bring the money. When I returned, I found that my wife had already given birth to a boy and was admitted in the ward,” her husband, Raman told IANS.

Thankfully, the woman and the baby are doing fine.

Officiating Director of RMLIMS, Prof Nuzhat Hussain, said, “A three-member committee will submit its report on the incident in three days. Till then, the five staff members will remain off duty. The head of obstetrics and gynecology has been asked to explain why instead of providing emergency care when the woman was in labour pain, she was sent for Covid-19 testing.”

(With IANS inputs)