In a shocking news, an Italian doctor has been accused of murdering two elderly patients in a coronavirus ward in order ‘to free up beds’ for others. According to a Daily Mail report, 47-year-old Carlo Mosca is said to have administered lethal doses of anaesthetics to 61-year-old Natale Bassi and 80-year-old Angelo Paletti at the hospital in Lombardy in March during the height of Italy’s first wave of the virus. Also Read - Doctor's Wife Scolds Him on Live Feed For Getting Covid-19 Vaccine Alone, Video Will Leave You in Splits | Watch

WhatsApp messages between nurses revealed that they suspected ‘crazy’ Mosca of killing patients ‘to free up the beds’ in the A&E ward which he was in charge of.

In text messages to each other, the nurses said: ‘Did he ask you to administer the drugs without intubating them?’, ‘I’m not killing patients just because he wants to free up the beds’, and ‘This is crazy.’

The prosecution has also claimed that he asked his colleagues to leave the room when he administered the drugs.

Another three deaths are now being probed by police after they claim Mosca altered the medical records of his alleged victims to cover his tracks.