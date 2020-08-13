In yet another shocking case of medical apathy, the dead body of a man was found with dog bite injuries on his face and an ear partially missing at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole. Also Read - Coco Gauff Stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Top Seed Open to Enter Quarters

The incident came to light on Monday and is reported to have taken place at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the man’s body was found lying in a shed used as a shelter by the homeless, The News Minute reported. Also Read - Here We Go Again! China Claims it Found Coronavirus on Packaging of Imported Frozen Seafood

On Monday, security staff of the hospital noticed that stray dogs were biting off the man’s ears, and drove them away, later finding that the man identified as Kantha Rao, was dead. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee is 'Deeply Comatose', Remains on Ventilator Support: Hospital Authorities

Outraged at his death, Kantha Rao’s relatives protested at the hospital alleging medical negligence by RIMS and claimed that the hospital denied him admission.

Reacting to the claims, The Superintendent said that they have initiated an inquiry to find out if Kantha Rao was denied admission to the hospital, or if he refused treatment and took shelter in the hospital premises.

“As per our records, Kantha Rao was not admitted to the hospital. There is no record of him either as an in-patient or outpatient. The family members are saying that he was brought to the hospital on August 5 in an ambulance after testing positive for coronavirus. But he was staying in the old canteen shed, which is usually occupied by homeless people, so nobody in the hospital attended to him,” Dr Sreeramulu told TNM.

Expressing shock, former Chief Minister and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu shared a video of the dead body and wrote, ”This is heartbreaking! A patient’s dead body has been lying uncared at the Ongole GGH for 2 days. Dogs have mauled & eaten the body sending jitters into co-patients. This is a serious violation of human dignity & huge mgmt failure of AP Gov. I am at a loss of words to condemn this!”