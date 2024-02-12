Home

SHOCKING: Mother ‘Mistakenly’ Puts One-Month-Old Baby In Oven Instead Of Crib, Infant Declared Dead

In an extremely shocking and bizarre incident, a one-month-old baby lost her life after her mother put her in an oven instead of crib, by mistake..

Mother Puts Baby In Oven (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Not very often do we hear about an incident which is heartbreaking and bizarre at the same time, that may shock you to the core. A baby girl, just about a month old, has died in Missouri, United States after reportedly, her mother put her in an oven instead of a crib ‘by mistake’. According to media reports, this accident took place last week, when the infant was declared dead after her mother’s ‘mistake’; the lady has been charged with endangering the welfare of the child. The child was being put down for a nap when the mother put her in an oven. Read more to know details about this shocking case..

Mother Puts Baby In Oven Instead Of Crib ‘By Mistake’

As mentioned earlier, in a shocking incident in Missouri, United States, a month-old-baby died after her mother ‘mistakenly’ put her in an oven instead of a crib. According to report by Daily Express US, the Kansas City Police has narrated the incident and said that Mariah Thomas was putting her daughter to sleep and accidently, put her in an oven instead of a crib. The baby’s clothes had blackened and had burnt into the diaper; there was smoke smell in the house. The police further informed that the baby was not breathing and was declared dead.

Month-Old Infant Dies After Being Placed In An Oven

As mentioned in an India Today report, the court records say that the grandfather of the baby had informed the investigators that he was given a call by his daughter around 1:00 PM on Friday who expressed concern about the baby. When the baby’s grandfather reached her house, he could smell the smoke and saw the baby in the crib. The grandfather revealed he was informed by Mariah Thomas that she “was putting her child down for a nap and accidentally placed the child in the oven instead of the crib”.

Case Registered Against Mother

Even though Mariah Thomas chose to remain silent under Fifth Amendment Rights, a case against her ha been filed for endangering the life of a child. Must know that Child Endangerment is a Class A Felony in Missouri and also carries a prison sentence between 10 to 30 years. The Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has condoled the death of the baby and has said, “We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy, and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.