In a shocking case of police brutality, a young man was allegedly stabbed in the forehead with a motorbike key, after he was stopped for not wearing a helmet. Also Read - Watch | Pigs Roam Around Freely Inside Covid-19 Hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Shocking Video Goes Viral

The incident happened in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Monday evening when the man who was riding a bike with a friend was stopped by the three officials for not wearing a helmet. After an argument broke out between them regarding traffic rules, the cops allegedly took the key from his bike and stabbed it into his forehead!

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the bleeding victim standing with the key stabbed into his forehead. He has been admitted to a hospital with severe injuries.

(Warning: Viewers discretion, Distressing images ahead)

उत्तराखंड के ऊधमसिंह नगर में बाइक सवार से चेकिंग के दौरान कहासुनी में पुलिसकर्मियों ने बाइक की चाबी ही माथे में घुसा दी। तीन पुलिसकर्मियों को सस्पेंड तो कर दिया लेकिन ऐसे पुलिसकर्मी सड़क और थाने पर ड्यूटी देने लायक नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/vzn0VVIHBc — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) July 28, 2020

The video is going viral on Twitter, with people being outraged at the horrific brutality:

All the three cops have now been suspended as per the orders of senior Uttarakhand police officer Ashok Kumar.

The horrifying incident also led to protests by some locals in the area and ended only after MLA Rajkumar Thukral intervened and pacified the residents.