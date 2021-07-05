Kiev: People around the world are appalled and furious after authorities in Ukraine released official pictures showing female soldiers marching in heels instead of the usual army boots. According to an AFP report, Ukraine is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup. Also Read - Baby Factory: This Country Sells Surrogate Babies to Childless Couples For Rs 40-42 Lakh | Details

As soldiers practice for the parade, the defence ministry released photographs of women soldiers marching in mid-heel black pumps. In the pictures, the soldiers are seen marching in heels while under the close supervision of a commanding officer.

“Today, for the first time, training takes place in heeled shoes,” cadet Ivanna Medvid was quoted as saying by the defence ministry’s information site ArmiaInform. “It is slightly harder than in army boots but we are trying.”

See pictures here:

Fury in Ukraine after female soldiers made to march in high heels to practise for the Independence Day parade, sparking outrage among lawmakershttps://t.co/ogqLEjFLoX pic.twitter.com/ZGDQUAAa3z — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) July 3, 2021

Soon after the pictures went viral, people across the world and on social media, slammed the Ukrainian authorities for sexualising the female troops. Calling the move ‘sexist and misogynist’, many users mocked the idea and blamed the defence ministry for ignoring the health risks the women are being exposed to by being made to march in heels.

“It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea,” said Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, pointing to health risks. She added that Ukraine’s women soldiers, like men, were risking their lives and “do not deserve to be mocked”.

Here are some reactions:

Deputies of the European Solidarity party presented 👠heels to defense Minister Andrii Taran.

Thus, they expressed their indignation that for this year's parade before the 🇺🇦 Independence Day, cadet girls are trained to military walk in heels.@IKlympush #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fHQw6LLP5b — Promote Ukraine (@PromoteUkraine) July 2, 2021

Surely this cannot be true? Misogyny is a global issue, but this is a bizarre story. I seem to remember there was a scene in the 2 Ronnies when I was a kid where women soldiers marched in heels- mid 1970s. Come on Ukraine! .@DrJessTaylor .@FiLiA_charityhttps://t.co/aVfJ3DQ584 — Prof. G.A. Lee-Treweek (@MischiefTreweek) July 3, 2021

Female Ukraine soldiers made to March in Heels. One question – why? Is it practical or downright senseless?https://t.co/70LpG4l3hw pic.twitter.com/QM7T5HCUFe — Yes to that (@yeh_kya) July 5, 2021

Can’t wait for the picture of the male soldiers in Ukraine marching in high heels …. https://t.co/OVZZQi9rgU — Ingrid Miley (@ingridmileyRTE) July 3, 2021

Just because women can do anything men can do backwards and in heels doesn't mean they should have to do it in heels. 🙄#Ukraine #defense #equity #combat #genderbias #military https://t.co/jPTOE5vU3O — Agnes Venema (@gnesvenema) July 3, 2021