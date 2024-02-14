Home

Viral

SHOCKING VIDEO! 2 Men Punch, Kick Dog At Thane Pet Clinic; Arrested

SHOCKING VIDEO! 2 Men Punch, Kick Dog At Thane Pet Clinic; Arrested

Two pet shop staffers in were arrested after a viral video showed them viciously beat up a dog entrusted to their care Maharashtra's Thane district.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Thane News: In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, two men were arrested following a police complaint, after a video showed them viciously beating up a dog at a pet clinic in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Trending Now

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, two men, reportedly staffers, are seen mercilessly punching and kicking a dog at the Vetic Pet Clinic located in Thane’s R Mall. One of the staffers is seen repeatedly punching the dog repeatedly on its face and back as the animal writhes in pain.

You may like to read

The inhumane assault was filmed by another staffer who can also be seen joining in the beating and thrashing the canine as the helpless animal struggles to break free.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

A shocking video has gone viral on social media platforms showing a man thrashing a pet dog mercilessly in #Thane district of #Maharashtra. The incident reportedly took place at a pet clinic on #GBRoad in the city. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. In… pic.twitter.com/nRmDsmQkCI — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2024

Following the vicious beating, the dog walks down from the table while one of the men kicks it on the way out, the video showed.

Accused arrested

Police said a a non-cognisable complaint was registered against the two staffers of the pet shop after Nilesh Bhange, an office-bearer of animal rights organisations PAWS, and a few others approached Kasarwadavli police station.

Later, another animal welfare NGO called ‘Street Dogs of Bombay’ shared the video of the dog on its Instagram handle and said the accused were arrested.

The two accused, identified as Mayur Michael and Prashant Gaikwad, have been arrested by Chitalsar Manpada police, Bhange later said.

“One of the person was seen beating the dog brutally in the clip while the other recorded the video,” Bhange said. An FIR was registered against the two under section 11 of the Prohibition of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 ( 1) “The video of the incident was uploaded on social media which was seen by me and subsequently I informed the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),” he added.

Owner to press charges

Meanwhile, Street Dogs of Bombay, an animal rights group which describes itself as ‘Being the Voice for all Animals’ said, Tofu, a 3-year-old Chow Chow dog, was treated for his injuries, and is currently stable. They said that the dog’s owner is also mulling to press charges against the pet shop and the two staffers who abused the animal.

“The owner of Tofu will be taking further action tomorrow morning (Wednesday). Regarding legal proceedings, the PFA team has indicated that IPC 429 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) might not be applicable, so they are considering using the IT Act for the FIR. We have urged them to also include IPC 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) for attempted animal cruelty,” it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.