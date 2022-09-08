Jammu: In a tragic incident reported from Jammu, a dance artist died after he suddenly fell while dancing during an event. The artiste identified as 30-year-old Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, was performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, NDTV reported. In the video, he is seen dancing with enthusiastic moves, and even drops to the floor as part of the performance. Seconds later, he slowly collapses and drops to the floor again. His legs and hands were seen moving, but he didn’t get up. Meanwhile, the music continued playing and he laid on the stage, lifeless, while others were to late to realise that he suffered a heart attack. It was only after another artist dressed Lord Shiva came on the stage and checked him. Realizing what had happened, he called for help. The crew then took him to the hospital.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Plays With Dangerous Pufferfish, Cries Out in Pain When This Happens. Watch

DANCER COLLAPSES MIDWAY DURING DANCE PERFORMANCE: WATCH VIDEO

(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, discretion advised)

एक और हादसा। हंसते-गाते-नाचते हुए एक और मौत की LIVE तस्वीर। यह बहुत चिंताजनक ट्रेंड है। अब इसपर बहुत गंभीरता से व्यापक तरीक़े से बात होनी चाहये pic.twitter.com/FGPxQvWHit — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 8, 2022

Users were left shocked to see the video. One user said, “This is terrible. No one seemed to have realised what was happening right till the tragic end.”

Such unfortunate incidents have been reported from all across the country, in the past few months. Recently, a 48-year-old man died while dancing at a a birthday party in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased identified as Prabhat Kumar used to work as Assistant Technical in Bareilly Indian Veterinary Research Lab (IVRI). Reportedly, Prabhat was fond of dancing and was tapping to the tunes of one of his favourite songs at a friend’s birthday party in Premnagar when the unfortunate incident took place.