Shocking Video: Delhi Cop Tossed In Air After Being Hit By Speeding SUV, Driver Detailed

A police cop was injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in Delhi's iconic Connaught Place market on Tuesday.

Delhi Cop Tossed In Air After Being Hit By Speeding SUV. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A police constable, who was on duty conducting vehicle checks, was injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in the national capital’s iconic Connaught Place, as reported by the ANI. The incident occurred on the outer circle of Connaught Place on Tuesday night.

The officer was inspecting a vehicle at the checkpoint when a speeding SUV suddenly appeared out of nowhere, collided with him, and drove through the barricades. The constable can be seen being thrown into the air upon impact, after which the speeding vehicle fled the scene.

Watch The Video Here

According to the Delhi Police, the driver responsible for the incident was apprehended, and appropriate action has been taken against him. Further details are pending.