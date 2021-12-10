Viral Video: It’s been 92 years since child marriage was banned in India, but the regressive and abhorrent tradition still continues to be practiced in the country, especially in states like Haryana and Rajasthan. While the legal age to marry a girl is 18 and a boy is 21, innocent children are still being forced into marriage by their families. In a blatant violation of laws, videos and pictures have surfaced on social media showing child marriages taking place in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Drink Alcohol, Dance Their Heart Out in Baraat to 'Main Sharabi' Song. Watch

According to Aaj Tak, three cases of child marriage were reported from Rajasthan, in the past few days. Two-child marriages happened at Kodi Shyam temple at Rajasthan’s Bhilwara area on December 7 while another one was stopped by the administration. All four children were between the age of 10 to 12. In a disturbing clip, kids can be seen dressed in traditional wedding attire, performing their wedding rituals surrounded by a group of women instructing them. Not knowing what is happening around them, the kids think it’s some sort of a game as they laugh and fight with each other.

Watch the shocking video here:

Despite child marriages being illegal, The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released a data recently showing a rise of about 50 per cent in cases of child marriage in India in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2018, a survey carried out by UNICEF stated that 7% of girl children marry by the age of 15 and 27% marry before the age of 18.

Child marriage not only affects the basic rights to freedom and life, but also has an impact on the reproductive health of a girl child. It’s high time that the government takes immediate and urgent steps to stop such injustices from happening.