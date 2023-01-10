Home

Viral

Shocking Video Of Speeding Car Smashing Into Traffic And Bursting Into Flames Goes Viral

Shocking Video Of Speeding Car Smashing Into Traffic And Bursting Into Flames Goes Viral

Driving under legal speed limits and the ones that can be controlled easily are keys to safe roads.

Shocking Video Of Speeding Car Smashing Into Traffic And Bursting Into Flames Goes Viral

Viral Video: When we are out on the road, we just want to enjoy our time and journey without any hassles. We do our best to follow the traffic rules and civic sense so that nobody has to face any problems and there are no mishaps. But sometimes things just go haywire it gets ugly. It is either because some road user, driver, or pedestrian acts in an erratic way for whatever reason. Under such circumstances, no matter how careful and disciplined we are, accidents are bound to happen.

One such accident has been recorded on camera and the video is going viral. The video shows a busy road with traffic on one side moving while it is the red light for the traffic on the other sides. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a car running at a very high speed appears from the lane that is stopped due to red light. This car rams into the moving traffic and bursts out in flames.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It could be the result of reckless driving or maybe some technical issue that the driver had no control over. This is one shocking video.