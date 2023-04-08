Home

Viral

Minor Boy Jumps Between Roofs Of High Rises, Internet Is Furious: Watch

Minor Boy Jumps Between Roofs Of High Rises, Internet Is Furious: Watch

The kid is performing very dangerous acts that can result in a huge tragedy.

This should never be happening in the first place.

Viral Video: As kids grow up they begin to realise and discover their faculties and different talents. Some are good at indoor activities while some are made for outdoor stuff. Then, there are some who go for extreme sports. We will discuss that later because right now it’s about two kids who are performing very dangerous acts that can result in a huge tragedy.

The video shows two little boys, about 5 and 8 years old on the ledges of the highest floor of a high-rise building. The ledges are about 3 or 4 feet apart. The elder one jumps from his side to the side of the younger kid. Then he jumps back to the first ledge and jumps back to the other side.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “OMG 😱😱”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Here, I’m not going to pin the blame on the kids but on their parents, guardians, and elders. Just how can they be unaware of the whereabouts of their little ones? Honestly, I would have pressed charges immediately against them.

If your kid is adventure loving or is keen on pursuing extreme sports like parkour or bouldering then there are highly trained and licensed institutions and schools with some of the best instructors who impart just the kind of drills and guidance that are required for these activities.

Also, they will never compromise on the safety aspect.

The video has gathered several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Sadiq Ali @SadiqAgha786 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “😭😭😭😭”

Carlos E. Ferrer @vikingoferrer Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Que diablos”.

Zameer Ahamed @ZameerA70720537 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Allah in ki hifazat farmaye”.

Don Dee @Don_Dee_Real Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Mr. Death standing off to the side nodding his head. Just a matter of time until we shake hands.”

ELI’SS @elis192733 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “😢😱”

Daniel Jay @spacebnb Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “If I saw that in real life I’d have to call 911 and then go inside (and stay inside) and throw up from anxiety.”

edogawa-allan-HOE @ghost_2501_ Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “those kids just wanna know whether they could survive nstural selection 💀💀💀”

OLUSEYE AMUSA @AmusaOluseye Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Who is shooting the video????”

Cheryl @cherylastrauss Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Playing with death”.

Brock Dalton @BrockXDalton Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @Enezator, “Please tell me someone got these kids off the roof??”

Dave Reinhardt @DaveReinhardt5 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “87% chance one of them is already dead”.

Dushyant @propc2020 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Hope the guy shooting the video has asked someone to call the cops or the parents !!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.