Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 pageant Viral Video: You might remember the massive controversy that erupted a few years ago when the wrong winner was announced at the Miss Universe contest. The pageant host Steve Harvey accidentally announced Miss Columbia as the winner of Miss Universe. Ariadna Gutiérrez was even crowned as the Miss Universe and given flowers and everything. But Steve Harvey soon realised that he had made a mistake and returned to the stage to correct himself that the actual winner was Miss Philippines. Miss Columbia was left stunned while her crown was taken away (respectfully, not snatched) and given to Miss Philippines. This incident made a lot of headlines and was even joked about when the movie La La Land was announced as the Best Picture award winner at the Oscars by mistake instead of Moonlight.

BUT… an even more shocking and dramatic incident took place at the Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 beauty pageant recently after the winner was crowned. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Fights Arrogant Rhino, Shows Him Who's The Boss | Watch

On Sunday, Pushpika De Silva was crowned as Mrs Sri Lanka but her crown was snatched by the former winner who went to become Mrs World later. In the jaw-dropping video, after Pushpika won the title Caroline Jurie, the reigning Mrs World and 2019 Mrs Sri Lanka, snatched the crown off of Pushika's head and gave it to the first runner up.

Why was her crown snatched?

The video shared on YouTube by Colombo Gazette shows Pushpika being announced as the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka and the former Mrs World Caroline Jurie then put the crown on her head. Shortly after, Caroline comes back to the stage saying that Pushpika has been disqualified since she is divorced and not married and that only married women can hold the title of Mrs Sri Lanka.

“There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first steps saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” Caroline said.

She then goes up to Pushpika and takes off the crown from her head, rather aggressively, while arguing with her. However, it could not be heard what they were saying. Then, another woman showed up on stage and tried to take off the crown along with Caroline but she gestured to her that she’s got it. Meanwhile, the woman could be seen pointing a finger at Pushpika and shouting at her. But still, they were not audible.

Pushpika seemed to be appalled and extremely upset over this and walked off the stage.

In the meantime, the first runner-up could not believe that she was being crowned as the new winner. Former Mrs World Caroline Jurie then crowned the first runner up and all the women on stage could be seen congratulating her and giving her a group hug.

Watch the shocking video below:

The video has gone viral with more than 1.7 million views in two days.

Pushpika De Silva has claimed that she is not a divorcee and the pageant has said that the crown was returned to her.

Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, told the BBC that the crown was returned to Mrs De Silva on Tuesday.

The director of Mrs Sri Lanka World said, “We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organisation has already begun an investigation on the matter.”

In a post on Facebook, Pushpika narrated her side of the story saying, “I think, for the first time in the history of beauty pageant, not in Sri Lanka but in the world, even though my crown has been snatched in front of everyone insultfully, I will keep my head straight at this moment of writing and say that I am proud and proud as before. This is just another incident for me.”

She added, “On the other hand, I’m not a divorced woman. I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorced woman even at this moment of writing. If I was a divorcee, I would dare them to submit my divorce scripts.”