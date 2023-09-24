Home

The incident took place when Manish was holding the snake in his both hands and suddenly the cobra bit him.

Shocking Video: Man Dies After Being Bitten By Cobra On Bike. Photo: Twitter

A shocking video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where a man died after being bitten by a venomous cobra while on a bike. The video of the incident recently surfaced on the internet and has gone viral. The deceased, identified as Manish, was a snake catcher. The horrific incident occurred when Manish was holding the cobra with both hands, but his grip loosened, and suddenly the serpent bit him. Manish was sitting on the pillion seat while his friend was riding the bike.

In the video, the victim’s friend can be seen stopping the motorbike when the cobra bit Manish. The latter attempts to stand up while still holding the snake but eventually falls down after making an initial effort.

In another incident, a six-year-old boy tragically died to a snake bite while on his family’s farmland in Sengundram village, near Gudiyattam town in Vellore.

According to the police, the victim, identified as R. Shanmugavel, a Class 1 student at a local private school, was bitten by a snake while gathering leaves from the curry leaf plant (karuvepillai) on his farmland around 6 p.m. on September 16 (Saturday). The family resides in a thatched house on the farmland, and when the boy did not return home for an extended period, concerns were raised.

If someone is bitten by a snake, it’s crucial to take immediate action. Here are the steps to follow:

Stay Calm: Keep the victim as calm and still as possible. Panic can increase the heart rate and spread venom more quickly through the body. Remove Jewelry and Tight Clothing: Swelling may occur, so remove any tight clothing, jewelry, or accessories near the bite site. Keep the Bite Area Immobilized: Immobilize the bitten limb or area. You can use a splint or sling to keep it steady. Position: Keep the bitten limb at or slightly below the level of the heart. Do NOT: Do not try to suck out the venom, cut the wound, or apply a tourniquet. These actions can worsen the situation. Wash the Wound: Clean the wound gently with soap and water. Cover with a Clean Bandage: Apply a clean, dry bandage to the wound to keep it clean. Seek Medical Help: Try to get the victim to the nearest medical facility as quickly as possible. Antivenom may be necessary, so the sooner medical treatment is received, the better. Note the Snake:If possible, try to remember the color and shape of the snake, as this can help with treatment. However, do not attempt to capture or kill the snake, as this can be dangerous.

Remember, snake bites can be life-threatening, and professional medical treatment is essential. Do not delay seeking medical help if someone is bitten by a snake.

