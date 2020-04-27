Agra: The Agra administration was left red-faced on Sunday, after several videos of people scrambling to receive essential supplies like food and water at a quarantine centre, went viral on social media. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Situation in Agra Worrisome,' Says Priyanka Gandhi on Mayor's Letter to CM Yogi

One of the video clips, shows a person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) throwing water bottles and food packets from outside a locked gate. Flouting social distancing guidelines, dozens of inmates desperately try to grab the packets thrown at them.



Watch it here:



In another video, reportedly shot at the Sharda Group of Institutions, a woman can be heard saying, “This is what is being done to isolated people. We were told we will have a medical check-up done at some point, but this has not happened. There are no proper arrangements for food and water.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said that the incident happened a few days ago, and ‘everything is fine now.’

“The situation has been taken care of. The DM has ordered an inquiry. There was a slight delay in distributing the food, that is why those staying at the quarantine centre became somewhat restless,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Notably, these videos surfaced online after the Centre hailed the “Agra model” to contain coronavirus cases and directed other states to follow it.

Reacting to this incident, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap wrote on Twitter, “This is the role model city of Agra which is now being addressed as India’s ‘Wuhan’. People are treated like animals in quarantine centres. Whose role model is this city? You can very well guess.”

As of Sunday evening, Agra had reported 372 cases and 10 deaths.