“The situation has been taken care of. The DM has ordered an inquiry. There was a slight delay in distributing the food, that is why those staying at the quarantine centre became somewhat restless,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Notably, these videos surfaced online after the Centre hailed the “Agra model” to contain coronavirus cases and directed other states to follow it.

Reacting to this incident, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap wrote on Twitter, “This is the role model city of Agra which is now being addressed as India’s ‘Wuhan’. People are treated like animals in quarantine centres. Whose role model is this city? You can very well guess.”

As of Sunday evening, Agra had reported 372 cases and 10 deaths.