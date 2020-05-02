Talk about being creative this quarantine and Mumbai-based automotive photographer Kunal Kelkar has left all the others behind with his sheer talent of “photographing cars for life.” Supposed to be in Tuscany, Europe for a couple of projects along with a photography assignment on Lamborghini, Kunal’s shoot was cancelled due to the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Second Economic Stimulus Package Confirmed? PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to Finalise Details

Undeterred, Kunal used a model of Lamborghini Huracan, spray bottle for rain, two Lumecube lights, two Profoto B10s, a Pixel stick and a Yongnuo YN360 to light the scene, a ping pong table net as the boundary fence and a shoelace to hold the car in place on the treadmill. What followed were unbelievably realistic and stunning images which make it hard to believe that the scenes were staged.

Check out the stunning images by Kunal here:

The COVID-19 quarantine has surely brought out our hidden talents and creative sides forward. With too much time at hands, the people have been exploring shelved hobbies or trying their hands at something offbeat while keeping to the confines of their homes. As the lockdown in India gets extended to two more weeks, here’s hoping that we use the time as an opportunity to scale infinite possibilities while counting each priviledge thrice and humbly pulling each other up amid the gloom.