Talk about being creative this quarantine and Mumbai-based automotive photographer Kunal Kelkar has left all the others behind with his sheer talent of “photographing cars for life.” Supposed to be in Tuscany, Europe for a couple of projects along with a photography assignment on Lamborghini, Kunal’s shoot was cancelled due to the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Second Economic Stimulus Package Confirmed? PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to Finalise Details

Undeterred, Kunal used a model of Lamborghini Huracan, spray bottle for rain, two Lumecube lights, two Profoto B10s, a Pixel stick and a Yongnuo YN360 to light the scene, a ping pong table net as the boundary fence and a shoelace to hold the car in place on the treadmill. What followed were unbelievably realistic and stunning images which make it hard to believe that the scenes were staged. Also Read - Coronavirus: As India Enters Lockdown 3.0, Ban on Flight Operations to Continue



Check out the stunning images by Kunal here: Also Read - Nearly Half of Global Workforce at Risk of Losing Livelihoods: ILO

View this post on Instagram

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” Image 1 of 3 —— All elements are captured in camera. A spray bottle was used for rain. Two @lumecube lights along with two @profotoglobal B10s, a @thepixelstick and a Yongnuo YN360 were used to light the scene. The car was held in place on the treadmill with the use of a shoelace. The boundary fence was a ping pong table net. —— Yes yes, I know it’s the title of a movie and a book, but it also happens to be the title of this series of model @lamborghini Huracan images shot on a treadmill during the COVID-19 Lockdown in India. —— @womanbehindthewheel and I were supposed to be in Europe for a few projects and we were looking forward to getting a Lamborghini in front our lens, but due to the running pandemic we have had to figure new ways to do what we love! Here’s to photographing cars for life! —— . . . #Lamborghini #lamborghinihuracan #huracan610 #racingintherain #scalemodelphotography #apaphoto #carphotographersclub #carphotography #automotivephotography #shotonfujifilmxt3 #fujifilmXT3 #creativequarantine #covidlockdown #covid19 #lockdown2020 #lambo #huracan #bburago #toyphoto #toysrus #modelcars #shootathome #lumecube #pixelstick @bburago_collezione #autoartmodels #maistodiecast

A post shared by Kunal Kelkar (@theautofocus) on



View this post on Instagram

Home straight! Head on! “The Art of Racing in the Rain” Image 2 of 3 —— If there was a rule that stated, “You can only own one car of your choice,” I’d pick a @lamborghini. Now you might ask, which one? That’s the biggest catch! All of them are amazing, but I might just settle for a Miura. —— All elements are captured in camera. A spray bottle was used for rain. Two @lumecube lights along with two @profotoglobal B10s and a Yongnuo YN360 were used to light the scene. The car was held in place on the treadmill with the use of a shoelace. The boundary fence was a ping pong table net. I had only 1 so copied it on to the other side in post. Check stories for BTS —— The story of a model @lamborghini Huracan shot on a treadmill during the COVID-19 Lockdown in India. —— @womanbehindthewheel and I were supposed to be in Europe for a few projects and we were looking forward to getting a Lamborghini in front our lens, but due to the running pandemic we have had to figure new ways to do what we love! Here’s to photographing cars for life! —— . . . #Lamborghini #lamborghinihuracan #huracan610 #racingintherain #scalemodelphotography #apaphoto #carphotographersclub #carphotography #automotivephotography #shotonfujifilmxt3 #fujifilmXT3 #creativequarantine #covidlockdown #covid19 #lockdown2020 #lambo #huracan #bburago #toyphoto #toysrus #modelcars #shootathome #lumecube #pixelstick #carantine #lamborghini_daily #lambocar #yellowlambo #yellowlamborghini @bburago_collezione @maistotoys @autoartmodels_official

A post shared by Kunal Kelkar (@theautofocus) on

View this post on Instagram

Night Circuit “The Art of Racing in the Rain” Image 3 of 3 Series Fin. —— Wasn’t really sure of which rear angle I wanted to post so just decided to post both. You guys can comment on which one you like better. —— All elements are captured in camera. A spray bottle was used for rain. Two @lumecube lights along with two @profotoglobal B10s and a Yongnuo YN360 were used to light the scene. The car was held in place on the treadmill with the use of a shoelace. The boundary fence was a ping pong table net. I had only 1 so copied it on to the other side in post. Check stories for BTS —— The story of a model @lamborghini Huracan shot on a treadmill during the COVID-19 Lockdown in India. —— @womanbehindthewheel and I were supposed to be in Europe for a few projects and we were looking forward to getting a Lamborghini in front our lens, but due to the running pandemic we have had to figure new ways to do what we love! Here’s to photographing cars for life! —— . . . #Lamborghini #lamborghinihuracan #huracan610 #racingintherain #scalemodelphotography #apaphoto #lambolife #carphotography #automotivephotography #shotonfujifilmxt3 #fujifilmXT3 #creativequarantine #covidlockdown #covid19 #lockdown2020 #lambo #huracan #bburago #toyphoto #toysrus #modelcars #shootathome #lumecube #pixelstick #topgearchallengetwo #lamborghini_daily #lambocarphoto #lambocar #yellowlambo #yellowlamborghini @bburago_collezione

A post shared by Kunal Kelkar (@theautofocus) on

The COVID-19 quarantine has surely brought out our hidden talents and creative sides forward. With too much time at hands, the people have been exploring shelved hobbies or trying their hands at something offbeat while keeping to the confines of their homes. As the lockdown in India gets extended to two more weeks, here’s hoping that we use the time as an opportunity to scale infinite possibilities while counting each priviledge thrice and humbly pulling each other up amid the gloom.