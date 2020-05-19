Virginia: In a bizarre incident, two shoplifters wore watermelons on their heads to disguise themselves while robbing a store in USA’s Virginia. Also Read - Chinese Man Plans Robbery And Gets Arrested on Purpose to Avoid Getting Married to Girlfriend

Sharing their pictures on Facebook, Louisa Police Department said that the duo was wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes. The incident happened on May 6 at a Sheetz convenience store when these shoplifters entered the store in a lifted Toyota truck and surprised everyone by their peculiar appearance.

Funnily, they even posed for pictures for people! Thankfully, after a few hours, the police department said that both the men have been arrested under the larceny investigation.

Meanwhile, pictures of the duo went viral, triggering laughter on the internet.

“With all the masks available right now, they chose watermelons,” a comment read.

"‘Melon-Head’ Shoplifters Arrested in Virginia " < 'MURICA pic.twitter.com/iO9xH4EXEj — Megaloli on Parade – This too is also Aikatsu (@megaloli) May 18, 2020

#drugs #badbehavior Shoplifters Wear Hollowed-Out Watermelon Masks, Cops Make Arrest: Louisa Police Department Virginia A couple of real-life melon heads thought it'd be a great idea to walk into a store wearing these homemade mask https://t.co/1EsInOVKfT pic.twitter.com/3LRkgL2pJX — Into Rehab (@into_rehab) May 18, 2020

"MELON-HEADS": Two thieves decided to forego face masks and opt instead for watermelons while stealing from a store in central Virginia, police say. https://t.co/rTfgQBCbSk — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 18, 2020

Funny, isn’t it?