A day after Cardi B was called out for appropriating Hindu culture and disrespecting Goddess Durga, the rapper has issued an apology, saying she didn’t mean to disrespect anyone’s religion. Also Read - 'This is Disrespect': Rapper Cardi B Poses as 'Goddess Durga' to Advertise New Sneaker Collection, Indians Are Enraged

In a video, she said, ”When I did the shoot, the creator told me you are going to represent strength, femininity, liberation and that’s something I love and I’m all about it. And I thought it was dope. If people think I’m offending their culture or their religion, I want to say it was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion. I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.” She concluded, “I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past, but I will do more research for the future.”

Cardi b thought she was paying “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga but turns out some people see it as plain disrespect and has nothing to do with cultural appreciation. She however addressed it and here's her apologizing for unknowingly mocking people's culture (1/4) pic.twitter.com/QwfMNdWYeA — dudes & dudettes I Caught That Cap On Camera🤳🤳 (@ToryGohoek) November 11, 2020

However, Indians took serious offence at this representation of Goddess Durga and accused Cardi of “mocking” their culture. Many criticised Cardi for her bare bodied homage to the Goddess, while others were displeased that she was holding a shoe in her hand.

Comments like, ”So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied. Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”, flooded social media soon after.

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — This user does not exist 🙂 (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020