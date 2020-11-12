A day after Cardi B was called out for appropriating Hindu culture and disrespecting Goddess Durga, the rapper has issued an apology, saying she didn’t mean to disrespect anyone’s religion. Also Read - 'This is Disrespect': Rapper Cardi B Poses as 'Goddess Durga' to Advertise New Sneaker Collection, Indians Are Enraged
In a video, she said, ”When I did the shoot, the creator told me you are going to represent strength, femininity, liberation and that’s something I love and I’m all about it. And I thought it was dope. If people think I’m offending their culture or their religion, I want to say it was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion. I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.”
She concluded, “I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past, but I will do more research for the future.”
However, Indians took serious offence at this representation of Goddess Durga and accused Cardi of “mocking” their culture. Many criticised Cardi for her bare bodied homage to the Goddess, while others were displeased that she was holding a shoe in her hand.
Comments like, ”So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied. Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”, flooded social media soon after.
Meanwhile, Footwear News also apologized and said in a statement to PEOPLE: “Yesterday we posted content from our exclusive Cardi B cover shoot. One of the images was intended to pay homage to Hindu goddess Durga, and our intent was to show a powerful woman. However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive.”