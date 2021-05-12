Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday stated that he was puzzled whether to laugh or cry after watching the viral video of a group of men smearing cow dung and urine on their body in the belief it will protect them against COVID-19. The video from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad that shows men covering themselves with cow dung has not only gone viral on social media but also made headlines of several media reports. Reacting to the video, the confused SP leader tweeted in Hindi: “Should we cry or laugh over this…”. Also Read - 'Perform Yagna, Third Wave of COVID-19 Won't Touch India', Says MP Minister Usha Thakur | Watch Video

Taking a jibe at the group of men, Yadav even attached a video report by news agency Reuters to his tweet. The video report identified a cow shelter run by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Prathisthanam (SGVP), where a small group of people has been visiting once a week to slather cow dung and urine over their bodies, hug cows and practice yoga, believing that it increases immunity against COVID-19. Also Read - Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on People Wanting Him to Run For PM: 'Hum Aam Insaan Ache Hai'

The shelter houses over 200 cows. For the last one month, around 15 persons visit it every Sunday to apply cow dung and cow urine on the body. It is then washed off with cow milk, said an SGVP official. Those taking the therapy include some frontline workers and people working at medical stores, he said.

However, doctors in Gujarat have warned against a so-called ‘cow-dung therapy’, saying smearing of cow dung on the body does not give protection against coronavirus but may cause other infections including mucormycosis.

“I don’t know if this therapy would really help people. I have never come across any research which suggested that application of cow dung on the body would increase immunity against coronavirus,” said Dr Dileep Mavlankar, Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar.

Dr.Mona Desai, a senior doctor from the city, termed the therapy as “humbug and inauthentic”. “Cow dung is nothing but body waste. Applying cow dung and urine can never boost immunity or protect you from coronavirus. People should consult doctors and stay away from such therapies,” said Dr Desai, chairperson of the women’s wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

“Instead of proving helpful, cow dung would give you other infections, including mucormycosis,” she said.

Mucormycosis, also called black fungus infection, has been observed among some COVID-19 survivors and can be fatal. “Since cow dung also carries several fungi, they may enter into the body and infect you. I urge people to be little aware and not put their lives in danger,” said Desai.

Earlier last week, a video shared by news agency ANI that went viral was of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh who claimed that drinking cow urine had protected him from COVID-19.

#WATCH | BJP MLA Surendra Singh in UP’s Ballia claimed drinking cow urine has protected him from coronavirus. He also recommended people to ‘drink cow urine with a glass of cold water’. (07.05) (Source: Self made video) pic.twitter.com/C9TYR4b5Xq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2021

In the video, the BJP MLA suggested people to ‘drink cow urine with a glass of cold water’.

Such videos have surfaced at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country with its second wave. On Wednesday, India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country’s death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938. The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.