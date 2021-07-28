Pushkar: During the ongoing holy month of Shravan, a devotee of lord Shiva has expressed his devotion quite differently on the pious land of Pushkar in Rajasthan by making 108 coloured Shiva lingams.Also Read - Chhattisgarh Activist Pastes Pictures of Lord Shiva on Trees to Prevent Them From Being Cut | Watch

The devotee is well-known sand artist Ajay Rawat, who expressed his devotion for Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the nation by creating 108 Shiva lingams in different colours. Also Read - After Punjab Infighting, Congress Aims to Put its House in Rajasthan in Order

Thousands of devotees are visiting these Shiva lingams to offer their prayers in the holy month of Shravan. Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Horse Runs Away With Groom, Baaratis Chase Them For 4 Kms | Watch

Rawat said, “This is a holy month and lakhs of devotees are offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. Hence I thought of expressing my devotion differently and made these colourful Shiva lingams.”