Home

Viral

How to wash your hair in space? Shubhanshu Shukla reveals the secret, viral video inside

How to wash your hair in space? Shubhanshu Shukla reveals the secret, viral video inside

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a video of himself washing his hair in a zero-gravity environment. He can be seen using a no-rinse shampoo and a water pouch to clean his hair

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla showed how astronauts took care of their hair in space. Image courtesy: @gagan_shux/X

For most of us, hair washing can be a task. Now, imagine doing the same in space with no or minimal gravity. It is bound to be harder.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently showed how hair care is maintained in space in a video from the International Space Station (ISS). The video has left viewers amazed and brought people face-to-face with the harsh realities of life in space.

What is Shukla’s hair care routine?

Group Captain Shukla shared a post of washing his hair in zero gravity on the social media platform Instagram. In the clip, he demonstrates that showering in space looks nothing like it does on Earth. Since there is no gravity that helps the water to flow, every drop is potentially dangerous to the station’s sensitive electronics.

He stated that the astronauts rely on no-rinse shampoo and a small pouch of water, delicately poured over the head in what feels like a very optimistic limitation of normal hygiene. He said, “You have to be quick, or you’ll end up with a cloud of shampoo bubbles drifting toward the life support systems.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Once the shampoo is lathered, the astronaut uses a towel to scrub away the dirt.

Let’s talk about the fine art of hair care in space, where the concept of a “shower” is more nostalgia than reality. Instead, astronauts rely on a no-rinse shampoo, delicately poured over the head in what feels like a very optimistic imitation of normal hygiene. As you can see… pic.twitter.com/EwpHncPgfd — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) March 31, 2026

In the video, he said, “The shampoo needs to be secured in its case. You cannot leave anything in space. If you leave anything in space, it will just float away, and you will never find it again.”

He joked that even though the label said it was a no-rinse shampoo, he went ahead and rinsed it again (just in case). He follows this by thoroughly drying his hair with a towel and combing it.

In the caption, he described that in space, water doesn’t flow downward in the cinematic way, but thanks to surface tension, it clings stubbornly to your scalp, as if it too has decided to settle in for the mission.

Nothing is wasted in space, so as the hair dries, the moisture evaporates into the cabin air. Then the station’s high-tech dehumidifiers collect the vapour, purify it, and recycle it back into clean drinking water.

How did the internet react?

The video has garnered millions of views on X and Instagram, sparking a wave of space fever.

One of the users wrote, “Fascinating insights on hygiene in space! It’s impressive how astronauts adapt to their environment, making the most of limited resources. Innovation like this highlights human resilience—even in orbit.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Water is definitely a luxury there. How much water is used on the station daily, and what’s the average reclamation? A post on that would be educational. Thanks in advance.”

A third said, “Space makes even the simplest routines feel like science experiments.

From no-rinse shampoos to floating water hygiene itself becomes an innovation up there. Respect to you for making the ordinary look extraordinary!”

Shukla gets a haircut in space

Earlier, Shukla shared a video of him getting a haircut in micro-gravity. In the video, he can be seen receiving a haircut from fellow American astronaut Nichole Ayers in space.

Astronaut Ayers remarked, “We said goodbye to our Ax4 friends today. I was just reminiscing about the haircuts from last weekend. After a long quarantine, I think it was nice for them. We joked about how I might have a future in the haircutting business when I get back on Earth, but the reviews are still out.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.