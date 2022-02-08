New Delhi: A day after carmaker Hyundai faced flak on social media, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains KFC and Pizza Hut came under scanner over a post from their Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir. Extending support to the separatists in Kashmir, KFC in a social media post said, “Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris.” This isn’t the first time KFC Pakistan has expressed solidarity over Kashmir. Last year, a similar message was shared on February 5, 2021.

Echoing similar remarks, the verified account of ‘Pizzahutpak’ in an Instagram post wrote, “We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day.” For the unversed, both KFC and Pizza Hut are subsidiaries of US-based Yum! Brands that also owns popular QSR brand Taco Bell.

#BoycottKFC And #BoycottPizzaHut Trends on Twitter

#BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut trended on Twitter in India with netizens asking state and centre government’s to take serious action against all KFC India outlets. “I appeal to the centre & all the state govts to take serious action against all the KFC India outlets and ask them to shut their outlets . They have no right to do buisness in India”, filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

I appeal to the centre & all the state govts to take serious action against all the @KFC_India outlets and ask them to shut their outlets .

They have no right to do buisness in India. #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/6CugpmjI7h — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 7, 2022

In 2021, KFC Pakistan posted about freedom of Kashmir on Facebook. Link: https://t.co/osZOOaX1tK International companies should understand that Pakistan is using them, their investment & their brands as tool against India's Kashmir It'll negatively affect business of companies pic.twitter.com/WKnB6SAsxL — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 7, 2022

Let's teach Terrorist supporting companies a #lesson, go to their showrooms & waste their time, make a booking & cancel it, make a long phone call ask a million question & then don't place an order, make their life difficult until they accept kashmir is integral part of Bharat. — Right News सच के साथ (@RightNews_) February 7, 2022

KFC, Pizza Hut Apologize

Following the outrage, both KFC and Pizza Hut also took down their posts and issued an apology. Taking to Twitter, KFC India in a statement said, “We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.”

We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride. — KFC India (@KFC_India) February 7, 2022

“We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride,” according to a message on KFC India official account on Twitter.

Pizza Hut, in its statement, said “it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride.”