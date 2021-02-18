Just when the internet was recovering from ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ fever, another meme has now taken it by storm. This time too, it’s a girl and her name is ‘Shweta’ who has got everyone revving online. From jokes to memes and spoof videos #Shweta is all over desi internet. It went ahead of even #IPLAuction or #PetrolPriceHike on Twitter, becoming the top trend on Indian Twitter at one point with thousands of tweets. Also Read - Maha Transport Strike: Commuters, staff urges govt. to take action

So why is Shweta trending?

If you’re still wondering who is Shweta and why she’s going viral, here’s your answer: it’s because of a leaked Zoom call of an online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic. She was having a private discussion with a friend that went public and got people’s attention online.

In the video going viral, the girl continues to share some private details of a boy, who had asked her to keep it a secret. Fellow students try to warn her that her mic is on, but she does not listen.

“Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya (He didn’t even say it to his best friend),” Shweta is heard saying at one point. To which, a fellow student quipped: “Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai (Now, 111 people have heard of it).”

(Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised)

Watch the viral video here:

Not only did the audio of the zoom call went viral across social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram, it also triggered a hilarious meme-fest online. Desi Twitterati started sharing memes to poke fun at the girl’s gaffe, adding that there is always a Shweta in every Zoom call who unwittingly gives out all secrets.

Here are some of the funniest Shweta memes for you to watch and have a laugh at:

