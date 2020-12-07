In a sickening act which has horrified the internet, a Russian YouTuber ‘killed’ his pregnant girlfriend by forcing her to stand outside in the freezing cold in only her underwear. What’s more abhorrent is the fact that he was allegedly paid $1300 by a viewer to inflict this cruelty on her in his live stream. Also Read - Gurugram Police Arrests Man for Committing 3 Murders in 3 Consecutive Nights

Notably, after being encouraged by his online fans, 30-year-old YouTube star Stas Reeflay, allegedly forced his pregnant girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva, onto a balcony in freezing Russia weather wearing nothing but underwear.

As as a result, the 28-year-old woman Valentina 'Valya' Grigoryeva, died at the scene due to suspected hypothermia. Valentina trembled outside in the severe cold for 15 minutes, but her boyfriend did not help her. After some time, he then carried her back inside his house in Ivanovka village and kept filming as he tried and failed to revive her.

“Valya, are you alive? My bunny, what’s up with you? Valya, Valya, damn, you look like you are dead. Bunny, come on… tell me something. I’m worrying. Damn… I’m not feel her heartbeat,” he says in the video.

He then tells his viewers: “Guys… No pulse… She’s pale. She is not breathing.”

As thousands watched the horrific reality broadcast, the YouTuber didn’t even turn off the livestream when the paramedics and ambulance arrived, who declared her dead on spot. According to forensic experts, his girlfriend died due to hypothermia due to which YouTuber can be sentenced to at least 2 years.

A friend of the dead woman said his live streaming had been “full of cruelty” towards her as a previous video had shown him showering Valentina with pepper spray.

The shocking case has led to calls in Russia for an urgent ban on online ‘reality violence’, which appears unrestricted on YouTube and can be watched by children, The Sun reported. In an official statement, YouTube denounced the Russian man’s allegedly murderous behavior toward his pregnant girlfriend.

“We’re shocked to learn of this tragic incident,” the statement read. “This kind of graphic content is not acceptable on YouTube.”