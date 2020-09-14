In yet another horrific case of animal cruelty, a video showing a man throw a dog into Bhopal’s Upper Lake went viral on social media on Sunday. Some of those who shared the video claimed it was shot at Boat Club Road near Van Vihar on the banks of the lake, also called Bada Talab, here. Also Read - Horrific Animal Cruelty: Pregnant Wild Buffalo Killed For Its Meat in Kerala's Malappuram, Foetus Butchered

The video shows a man, in his twenties, picking up one of two dogs roaming near him and throwing it into the lake and giggling as he looks at the person shooting the video. A song from Hindi movie Commando 3 can be heard in the background in the video.

Soon after the sickening video went viral, angry netizens demanded action against the accused following which police registered a case.

This just hurts your gut. Incident from Bhopal,MP where a man just picks a stray that's trusting him and throws it down into the lake 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/VP8aLgYjG6 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) September 13, 2020

This is the case of bhopal , madhya pradesh. Nobody has failed except us ,i.e human an extreme level where there r no feeling towards animal . Just bcoz he cant say and react the way u do, does this mean they dont deserve to live ? No doubt human is the most dangerous animal … pic.twitter.com/fW8sUWiTtO — karan Thakur (@notsoc00l_) September 13, 2020

The accused was identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Tila Jamalpura area in Bhopal city, who has a history of violence against animals, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Bhopal deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Irshad Wali said, “In the viral video the man was seen throwing a street dog in the upper lake and smiling. Police identified the man as Salman Khan who works in a photo studio.”

Finally, he was arrested on Monday morning from Hanumanganj where he was hiding at one of his friend’s house. An FIR was registered against him under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).