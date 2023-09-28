Home

‘Guns’, Toy Cars: Pakistani Kid’s Moose Wala-Themed Birthday Party Goes Viral On Internet

Pakistani businessman Malik Riaz's great-grandson celebrated his birthday with a theme centered around the late Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala. The child can be seen dressed like the late rapper, complete with a matching turban and a Balenciaga hoodie. He was also seen holding big toy guns. The video is viral on the internet.

‘Guns’, Toy Cars: Pakistani Kid’s Moose Wala-Themed Birthday Party Goes Viral On Internet. | Photo: Twitter

Sidhu Moose Wala Themed Birthday Party: Birthday is a very special day for any child; these are the beautiful memories that every child remembers for a long time. Parents also do everything to make their children’s birthdays special. In a similar vein, photos of the birthday celebration of a Pakistani business tycoon’s great-grandson have gone viral on the internet. The grand birthday celebration of the four-year-old child was themed around the late Punjabi singer and rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala. In the pictures, the child can be seen dressed like the late rapper, complete with a matching turban and a Balenciaga hoodie. The four-year-old also held big toy machine guns, adding an authentic touch to the theme.

The kid is the great-grandson of famous Pakistani business tycoon Malik Riaz.

The pics also depict posters of the late rapper pasted everywhere to make the theme more promising. The birthday cake also prepared on the theme of Moose Walaa’s hit tracks “Dil De Na Mada” and “295.”

malik riaz’s great grandson having a sidhu birthday party is the craziest thing i’ve seen this week lmfao😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/giR6WqLVOm — 🍓 (@man0bi11i) September 27, 2023



“Malik Riaz’s Daughter Shares Lavish Themed Birthday Party Photos on Instagram, Sparking Diverse Reactions on X (formerly Twitter)”

“Photos of an extravagant and themed birthday party were initially posted on Malik Riaz’s daughter’s Instagram account and subsequently went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The internet’s response ranged from amusement at the unique theme to astonishment at the celebration’s extravagance.”

“Pakistan’s Leading Real Estate Developer, Malik Riaz Hussain, Accused of Bribing Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Through a Charitable Trust, Says Pakistan’s Interior Minister”

