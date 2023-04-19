Home

Sidhu Moosewala’s Mera Na Refreshed By Kili Paul And Neema Paul: Watch Video

Tanzanian internet sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have jumped on the bandwagon with their own version of the song.

Not many artists command and enjoy such a strong, substantial, and extensive legacy that carries on even after they are gone.

Sidhu Moosewala: Deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is still making waves with his music as he did during his lifetime. The late Punjabi singer’s last track “Mera Na” was released on April 7 and within no time it went viral across sections of his fans across the world. The song also features international artists Burna Boy and Steel Banglez.

The song is a bumper hit and has taken social media by storm. Now, Tanzanian internet sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have jumped on the bandwagon with their own version of the song.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Mera Na has been viewed 32,999,601 times on Sidhu Moose Wala, the official YouTube channel of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The lyrics of Mera Na go like this: “Mera Naa har paase har thaan (my name everywhere, every place) suggesting Moosewala’s name is everywhere no matter where we go.

Not many artists command and enjoy such a strong, substantial, and extensive legacy that carries on even after they are gone.

Looking back we have megastars that are still very much alive in the hearts and minds of their diehard, fanatically determined, and devoted fans.

Elvis Presley, the unofficial King of Rock & Roll is one such example as he, in 1954, kicked off a musical revolution by modernizing traditional genres such as blues, country, and bluegrass for contemporary and more youthful audiences. He died a long time back on August 1977 but he is celebrated by his numerous fans, many of them were born during the 1980s, 1990s, and later.

Michael Jackson, who was adorned with the title King of Pop by none other than Elizabeth Taylor, still enjoys the same stardom as he did during his lifetime. In fact, it has gone beyond what it was since his death on June 25, 2009.

