New Delhi: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents, family, friends, and thousands of fans are in a state of shock because of his brutal murder.

No less grieving are Shera and Bagheera, the pet dogs of Sidhu Moosewala, right in his home. In fact, the two dogs have not eaten anything since Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down on Sunday evening. All the time they just lie down, and whenever there is a knock at the door they rush to see if their master has returned. Many times in a day they go up to the roof and stare at the road that leads to their house with the hope that Moosewala may be walking back or driving back home.

But, their hopes are dashed to the ground every time.

Sidhu Moosewala Was Fond Of Dogs

Siddha Moosewala was very fond of his two pet dogs and loved them like crazy, and the two would reciprocate with all their love, loyalty, and devotion. Sidhu had named them Shera and Bagheera. Whenever Sidhu Moosewala would be in the house, the two would be by his side and follow him all the time. When Moosewala would go for a show or shoot, the two would keep waiting for him.

Shera and Bagheera Keep Lying Down Next To Moosewala’s Favorite Tractor

Now, Shera and Bagheera spend their time by lying next to Moosewala’s favourite 5911 tractor. They just refuse to eat even with their utensils full of their favourite food. Sometimes, they make strange sounds as if they are calling him or asking where has he gone.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Mansa district on Sunday when Moosewala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.