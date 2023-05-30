Home

Viral

Sidhu Moosewala’s Teenage Pakistani Fan Invites People For Aerial Shooting On His 1st Death Anniversary, Held

Sidhu Moosewala’s Teenage Pakistani Fan Invites People For Aerial Shooting On His 1st Death Anniversary, Held

Sharjil Malik, the teenager, uploaded a poster of Moosewala on his Facebook wall and invited people.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad.

New Delhi: One slain Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala’s 15-year-old fan in Pakistan was briefly arrested in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The teenager had invited people via social media platforms for an aerial firing programme on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the celebrated Punjabi singer, police said on Tuesday.

Sharjil Malik, the teenager, uploaded a poster of Moosewala on his Facebook wall and invited people to attend the singer’s first death anniversary event at his residence in Okara, some 130 km from Lahore, said the police.

You may like to read

The poster invited people “…to remember the late Punjabi singer and aerial firing will be held in the manner he (Moosewala) used to do.” Moosewala used to eulogise guns in his songs and music videos.

Trending Now

“A neighbour of Malik filed a complaint with the local police informing his plan of holding an event to commemorate Moosewala’s first death anniversary with aerial firing at his residence on May 29,” said police officer Aslam Shahid adding, “The complainant also attached a social media post of Malik. Acting on this, police arrested him on Sunday, a day before the event was scheduled.”

He said the young boy was released after he tendered a written apology, and his father gave an undertaking that he (Malik) would not indulge in such activities.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 last year. His distinctive style and powerful lyrics captivated audiences across the globe.

Last year, on the singer’s assassination, a banner was displayed in Okara city, condemning his murder and demanding the Indian government to arrest his killers.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen”, and “295”.

Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan during one of his concerts in the US dedicated the popular qawwali “Akhiyan Udeek Diyan” to Moosewala.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Monday paid an official tribute to Sidhu Moosewala during his concert in the USA. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was performing in Oakland, California when he took a moment to remember Moosewala. During his performance, when the audience kept cheering for him, Khan stopped and dedicated his next track to the late Punjabi singer on his first death anniversary. His dedication is now being seen as a respected gesture to encourage art that transcends borders.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES