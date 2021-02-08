Bengaluru: Amazon’s Alexa, the digital voice assistant turned three in India on Monday and to celebrate the occasion, Amazon India revealed that customer interactions with the assistant increased 67 per cent in 2020. The customers said “I love you” to Alexa 19,000 times a day, up a massive 1,200 per cent from 2019, according to the company. Also Read - 'Alexa, Say Hello to Amitabh Bachchan': Big B Becomes First Indian Celebrity to Lend Voice to Alexa

More customers in non-metro cities brought home an Echo device, accounting for over 50 per cent of India’s Alexa users.

“Be it the Echo device in the living room, 100+ Alexa built-in devices or your favourite smartphone, it is heart-warming to see users across the length and breadth of the country across age groups find value and adopt Alexa in their daily lives. For us, it is always Day 1 as we learn from our customers and continue to add new features, improving Alexa’s understanding on topics that matter to users locally,” he said in a statement. said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

Customers from over 85 per cent pin codes purchased Echo smart speakers in 2020. On Alexa’s third anniversary, Amazon said it will make the digital assistant affordable, more accessible for customers looking to welcome the voice service in their homes.

“Starting 12 midnight on February 15, for 24 hours, sellers on Amazon.in will have blockbuster offers on best-selling Echo Devices, attractive smart home bundles and more. Customers can also shop from a curation of smart-home accessories from some of India’s biggest consumer electronic brands,” the company announced.

Leading smartphone brands in India now offer Alexa built-in phones. Currently, there are six smartphones including Redmi Note 9 Pro and OnePlus Nord that offer built-in Alexa. In 2020, Alexa debuted on the Amazon Shopping App (Android only) and responded to over 5.8 Lakh requests every day to search for products, best deals, and music.

(With IANS inputs)