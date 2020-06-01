Noida: A woman from Noida was allegedly duped of Rs 9.5 lakh by cybercriminals on the pretext of upgrading her SIM card from 3G to 4G. Also Read - Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 92,000 to Fraudsters While Trying to Buy Alcohol Online

On May 7, Varsha Agarwal, a resident of Noida sector 108, got a call from a person who introduced himself as the customer care executive of a mobile network company, according to TOI. Convincing her that 3G SIM card will stop working soon, the man asked her to fill in for a SIM swap request with her telecom operator to upgrade to 4G.

Her number was then activated on a new SIM card, which was used to hack her bank account. Meanwhile, the woman got suspicious after her SIM card was not activated even after six days.

Bank officials told her that someone had accessed her savings account and that a total of Rs 9.52 lakh had been transferred from her account to an account of a Jharkhand bank, between May 8 and 11 in 22 transactions.

Baljeet Singh, in charge of cyber cell in Noida, told The Times of India, “The accused stole the money in a legitimate way after swapping the SIM of the victim. We will soon arrest them. ”