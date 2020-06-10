Singapore: Though quite unfortunate, instances of wealthy families physically abusing and mistreating young women employed as domestic workers have become extremely common. In one such case, a local court in Singapore has convicted a couple for physically abusing their Indian maid and causing her immeasurable pain and injuries. Also Read - Mumbai Man Beats Wife, Leaves Her Bleeding Because He Didn't Like the Taste of Khichdi She Cooked

As per a PTI report, 30-year-old Mandeep Kaur was employed by Mohammad Tasleem and his wife Farha Tehseen on a two-year contract for a salary of SGD 400 (USD 287) per month in November 2016.

However, soon the tortures began as Farha abused her and beat her up with items like a rolling pin, showerhead, broomstick and a pair of heated tongs. After suffering abuse and trauma, she eventually escaped from the house on December 31, 2016, when the couple was away by climbing out onto a window ledge of their apartment.

When the matter reached the court, the couple denied the charges, claiming that the injuries on Kaur were due to her uneven skin tone or marks sustained while she worked in the fields back in India, or by accident.

They also claimed also that Kaur performed poorly in her work, was illiterate, lacked integrity and had a bad attitude.

However, the claims were proven wrong and Farha was convicted of 10 counts of voluntarily causing hurt to the maid, while Tasleem was found guilty of two similar charges for punching the victim on her face and waist.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, they can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to SGD 5,000 (USD 3,589) or both.

(With PTI inputs)