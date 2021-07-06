Viral News: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong surprised the Sikh community on Saturday when he wore a turban as he attended the inauguration ceremony of a renovated gurudwara. Wearing a white Sikh turban, Prime Minister Lee, who attended the inauguration ceremony of Silat Road Sikh Temple, also greeted the community members with a “Sat Sri Akaal”. Also Read - Powerful Mudslide Sweeps Away Row of Houses in Japan's Atami, Terrifying Video Goes Viral | Watch

Loong also lauded the local Sikh community for providing support to people through various assistance programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of race, religion or background.

Delighted to attend the inauguration of Silat Road Sikh Temple today after a prolonged renovation during the pandemic. Congratulations to the Sikh community on this momentous occasion! – LHL https://t.co/jH6Bkowe21 pic.twitter.com/XLQHatFeeE — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) July 3, 2021

A video of Loong donning a white kurta with a turban as he addressed the Sikh community, has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Parminder Singh wrote , “Singapore Prime Minister,@leehsienloong inaugurated a newly renovated Gurudwara wearing an immaculate turban and greeting everyone with a perfect Sat Sri Akaal!” Watch the video here:

Singapore Prime Minister, @leehsienloong inaugurated a newly renovated Gurudwara wearing an immaculate turban and greeting everyone with a perfect Sat Sri Akaal! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fFk36V6Av0 — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) July 4, 2021

The Prime Minister’s heartfelt gesture touched a chord with citizens, who praised his leadership.

One user wrote, “Rarely will you find great compassion and great capability in a world leader,” while others likened Loong’s appearance in a turban to that of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

You look like Dr Manmohan Singh in a turban. Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. — Daljit singh (@Daljits21884507) July 4, 2021

Nice Turban Sir!! — Jetha Lal (@Click_Kunal) July 3, 2021

Singapore is a multicultural society…. living peacefully. Why can't we have it in all countries? — jaffu (@zed146809) July 4, 2021

Sikh deserves but also ..kudos to Singapore PM for his gesture.. Winning heart 💓 — KhUrR@M💙 (@Syed_Khurram) July 4, 2021

Singapore is a multicultural society…. living peacefully. Why can't we have it in all countries? — jaffu (@zed146809) July 4, 2021

He is in an another league altogether. Rarely will you find great compassion and great capability in a world leader. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) July 4, 2021

His respect for the hard working & large hearted Sikhs is appreciable. His father & he thereafter have made Singapore into a vibrant , honest Country . — Arun Gupta (@GuptaarunArun) July 4, 2021

The Silat Road Sikh Temple used to serve up to 1,500 vegetarian meals daily as part of langar, according to The Straits Times. After the renovation, the Gurudwara’s kitchen and its food preparation and dining areas have expanded in size by about 20 per cent, allowing volunteers to serve up to 2,000 meals in a day.