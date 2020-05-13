Making fans wait on the edge, legendary singer Asha Bhosle finally made her YouTube debut on Wednesday night at 9 pm on the occasion of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 64th birthday. Premiering her special song, Main Hoon, on his birthday, Asha shared it on her YouTube channel which was flooded with subscribers. Also Read - Bois Locker Room: 'Gang-Rape' Comment Actually Made by a Girl Posing as 'Siddharth', Probe Reveals

Posting a link of her channel, Asha shared on her Instagram handle, "https://youtu.be/Z_F-KpzNiXw Premiering today on my newly launched YouTube channel Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji Birthday Song by Asha Bhosle I'll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my channel so do subscribe if you don't want to miss out (sic)."

She had announced her much awaited debut on YouTube with a poster of Main Hoon featuring her with a microphone as she waved out to the audience. The poster was captioned, “Happy to announce the launch of my YouTube Channel with the world wide release of – Main Hoon – on the occasion of Sri Sri Ravishankarji’s 64th birthday on 13th May 2020 at 9 pm IST. I will soon be regularly posting videos here. Do subscribe https://youtu.be/64Saxaaznms (sic).”

Sri Sri Ravishankarji expressed his love for the song and said, “It is spiritual and conveys divinity and love for mankind.”

As for the singer, she shared, “In todays’ times this song is the need of the hour. It conveys hope and love and brings out the feeling of positivity. Our country and the world is going through unprecedented times and I hope that this song can help put peace and serenity in the hearts of those who hear it.”

Check out the full song, Main Hoon, here:

One of Bollywood’s most loved singer, Asha Bhosle, has been in the industry for almost six decades and has sung in 20 Indian languages. This ‘melodious queen’ still continues to woo us with her voice. She has not only contributed her voice to Indian songs but has also sung in several foreign languages. Born on September 8, 1933, Asha taai, as her fans like to fondly call her, has given us musical gems in the form of melodious film songs, pop numbers, traditional Indian classical tracks, qawwalis, folk songs, and even Rabindra sangeets.

If she has left her fans stunned with wild and scintillating cabaret numbers, she has also given us goosebumps with her soul rending ghazals. If she could do playback singing for Sadhana, she could also do the same for Karishma Kapoor in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Her versatility as a singer is what best defines her till date.