New Delhi: Google on Friday paid tribute to the legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary with a doodle. The doodle, which features the actor, has been created by a Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi.

Actor Vikram Prabhu, the actor’s grandson, shared the Doodle on Twitter and wrote, “Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legendary #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year.”

Born as V. Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy on October 1, 1928, Sivaji Ganesan was among the most successful actors in the Tamil Film industry and one of the best Indian actors of all time. He left his home at the age of 7 and and joined a theatre group wherein he started playing child and female roles and then switched on to lead roles. In December 1945, his theatrical portrayal of 17th-century Indian King Shivaji in a play titled “Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam” brought him so much of popularity that people started calling him ‘Sivaji’. From there on, there was no stopping him, as he went on to become one of the popular actors in Tamil cinema in the 1950s.

In his illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, Ganesan was seen in almost 300 films in various languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. He was described by the Los Angeles Times as the “Marlon Brando of south India’s film industry.”

Ganesan became the first Indian actor to win a Best Actor award at an international film festival (Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo, Egypt), winning for his performance in 1960’s “Veerapandiya Kattabomman.”He was also conferred upon the highest honour for cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1997. Ganesan passed away in 2001 aged 72.