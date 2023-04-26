Skier Juggles Three Clubs While Sliding, Flips, And Moves On: Watch

Home

The skier showed great poise, balance, determination, and focus.

Skiing is a highly specialized sport and requires a great deal of training and practice.

Snow Adventure: There are adventure seekers who find a way or two to find thrill in even the routine work or whatever they can do as it is supposed to be done. This is what we see in this video. It shows a skier juggling three clubs while on the move. He passes through a mound of snow, does a flip, and gets back. But he does not drop a single club.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “life is not lived in vain! 💪✌️✌️”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

life is not lived in vain! 💪✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/PeiyITl1l4 — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 25, 2023

That was a very good effort. The skier showed great poise, balance, determination, and focus. His joyful cheer is a testament to the satisfaction and happiness he has experienced.

Skiing is a highly specialized sport and requires a great deal of training and practice to even go at high speeds and maneuver inclines and declines. Here, this skier juggles three clubs and does a front flip on a mound, and lands on the ground without breaking the streak, i.e., does not lose balance or drop a club. His joy in completing the stunt is evident.

This shows how much effort he must have put in to perform this act which took about 20-odd seconds.

